Details released on head-on collision in the AV, deceased driver ID’d

Authorities Thursday released more information on the two-vehicle crash that happened in the Antelope Valley area Monday afternoon, which left one driver dead and another with major injuries.

The collision happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, on Avenue O west of 220th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Clarenda Razon, 37, of Lancaster was driving a 2016 Honda eastbound on Avenue O when, “for undetermined reasons,” her vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a 2015 Nissan that was traveling westbound on Avenue O, the CHP report states.

Razon sustained major injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment.

The Nissan’s driver, 33-year-old Miguel Amaya of Palmdale, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP report.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is still under investigation in this crash,” the CHP report states.

The collision remains under investigation. Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Officer T. Lee, ID 21814, at the CHP Antelope Valley Area office, at 661-948-8541.

