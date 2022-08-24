Palmdale Partners Academy accepting applications

PALMDALE – Registration is open for Palmdale’s 2022 Partners Academy, with classes beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and continuing through Nov. 1.

Academy classes will be held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday night for eight weeks at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located 38350 Sierra Highway. Registration closes Sept. 11 or when the class reaches capacity, so interested participants are encouraged to apply early at www.cityofpalmdale.org/PartnersAcademy or by contacting Community Programs Coordinator Patricia Morales at pmorales@cityofpalmdale.org. Participants must complete all classes to graduate/

“This is the 15th year for the Partners Academy, and we’ve had over 300 graduates who not only gained valuable knowledge about the city they call home, but who have also made new friends and lasting connections while equipping themselves to become more effective in community engagement,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “If you want to know how your city operates, this is the place to learn.”

The Palmdale Partners Academy is designed to present citizens with a firsthand look at city operations and services. Participants will interact with city staff, learn about municipal governments’ challenges, and gain insight into the city’s future goals and objectives. Whether an aspiring politician, a business owner, or an interested resident, participants will find the Partners Academy packed with valuable information.

For more information, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/PartnersAcademy.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

