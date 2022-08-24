DUI checkpoint planned for Palmdale this Friday

PALMDALE – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Palmdale this Friday, Aug. 26, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., authorities announced.

“The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road,” according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

During the checkpoint, deputies will be looking for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sgt. Robert Hill said in the news release. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs also may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI may face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, according to the sheriff’s department.

Funding for this operation is provided to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

