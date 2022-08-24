Avenue K construction continues for new recycled waterline in Lancaster

The city of Lancaster is continuing work on the new recycled waterline that runs underground along Avenue K. The next stage of construction begins Aug. 24 and will involve extending the recycled waterline from the 12th Street West intersection, with traffic restrictions extending from 15th Street West to 12th Street West.

The traffic restrictions are projected to last for about 25 working days for this segment of the project. The specific traffic impacts can be viewed on the city’s GIS map of road closures at www.cityoflancasterca.gov/roadconstruction.

The temporary traffic restrictions will enable Lancaster to advance the construction of the new 24-inch recycled waterline from 10th Street West to 15th Street West along Avenue K. During the upcoming 25-day working period, construction work will occur between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m., with soft closures during the day for potholing.

“As we head into the end of summertime in Lancaster, we all understand how important access to water is for our community,” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a news release. “The City Council and I are grateful for residents’ continued patience as City Staff continues work on this project.”

Traffic restrictions are projected to be in effect for 25 working days, but the overall effort to construct the recycled waterline is anticipated to take approximately 120 working days. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and to expect delays during construction. The project broke ground in June 2022 and is projected to be completed in October of 2022.

The project is part of the Lancaster’s Capital Improvement Program, managed by the Capital Engineering Division. For more information, contact Berenice Palomino at Ferreira Construction at 909-606-5900 or visit: https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/services/ready-lancaster-emergency-preparedness/road-construction

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

