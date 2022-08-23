Wilk recognizes local Black-owned job creators for Black Business Month

LANCASTER – In celebration of Black Business Month in August, Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk recognized four black-owned businesses from the 21st Senate District — Belizean Jamaican Cuisine in Palmdale, and Morgan’s Naturals, TaxTackTics, and CTM Connections in Lancaster.

“Recognizing local job creators during Black Business Month is a fantastic opportunity to spotlight the good work done by the businesses in our own neighborhoods,” Wilk said in a news release.

“From serving up delicious and savory Jamaican dishes to helping residents with tax planning and bookkeeping services, these job creators have made it their business to be the best for our community,” Wilk added.

Belizean Jamaican Cuisine in Palmdale is owned by Ronald Rowland and Sheridan Ramirez. As a dedicated Jamaican restaurant, they serve Central American Caribbean food.

Morgan’s Naturals in Lancaster is operated by Ashakia Morgan and specializes in hair growth products for communities of color.

TaxTackTics and CTM Connections are based in Lancaster and operated by Christina Martin. She manages both dual businesses, specializing in tax planning and bookkeeping services.

For more information on these businesses, visit: https://wilk.cssrc.us/senator-scott-wilk-recognizes-august-black-business-month

[Information via news release from the office of Senator Scott Wilk.]

–