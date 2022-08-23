Palmdale City Library open as cooling center

PALMDALE – With high temperatures expected over the next few days, the Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., is a designated cooling center open to people of all ages.

The library’s hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Library’s phone number is 661-267-5600.

For additional information visit: https://www.cityofpalmdale.org/732/Extreme-Heat or https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 2-1-1 to locate the nearest LA County designated cooling center.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs may also call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting www.211la.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

