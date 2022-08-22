One killed, one injured in two-vehicle crash in Palmdale area

PALMDALE – One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon in Palmdale.

The crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in the 23000 block of East Avenue O, near Sierra Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person was trapped inside their vehicle following the collision but was rescued by Los Angeles County Fire Department units and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

One other victim was found dead at the scene by paramedics. The deceased person’s name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, and no further information was immediately available Monday afternoon.

Editor’s note: We will update this story when/if more information becomes available.

–