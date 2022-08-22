LA County gas prices unchanged for second day in a row

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged Monday, Aug. 22, at $5.338 for the second day in a row.

The average price dropped by $1.124 since rising to a record high $6.462 on June 14. It was unchanged on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases was the longest since a 92-day streak from Oct. 2, 2014-Jan. 1, 2015.

The average price is 5.6 cents less than one week ago and 50.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 95.1 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 69th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $3.901. It has dropped $1.115 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, including four-tenths of a cent Sunday.

The national average price is 5.5 cents less than one week ago and 51.2 cents lower than one month ago, but 73.8 cents more than one year ago.

–