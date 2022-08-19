Man shot to death on his birthday ID’d

PALMDALE – A man who died after being shot in Palmdale on his 22nd birthday has been identified.

He was Bryan Leal Olmedo of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting was reported around 12:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, near the 1000 block of East Avenue R, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Sheriff’s detectives have released few details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The LASD news release states: “Deputies from the Palmdale Station responded to a ‘gun-shot victim’ call for service… When deputies arrived, they located a male Hispanic adult unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.”

Olmedo was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics. The coroner’s office listed Olmedo’s date of birth as Aug. 18, 2000, and his place of death as “parking lot.” Authorities have not released any suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were released as of Friday afternoon. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

