Local America’s Job Center to hold prescreening event for CDL drivers

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California is holding a local prescreening event for those interested in becoming a commercial truck driver for Robertson’s Ready Mix.

It’s happening from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Job Center in Palmdale, located at 38510 Sierra Highway.

Attendees must register at https://robertsons_aug25.eventbrite.com.

Immediate openings are available, and no prior commercial driver experience or Commercial Driver License (CDL) is required. Paid training is available while earning a Class A CDL. Applicants must have a current Class C license (regular automobile).

Auxiliary aids and services are available from AJCC upon request, 72 hours in advance, to individuals with disabilities. The TTY phone number is 661-951-1695 (Lancaster) and 661-208-4484 (Palmdale).

For questions or more information, contact David Santamaria at dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org or call 661-405-8739.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–