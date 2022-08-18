Generations Juried Art Exhibit Reception Planned

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale, Palmdale Playhouse, and Legacy Commons for Active Seniors will host an opening reception for the special juried art exhibition titled Generations on Friday, Aug. 26, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The reception will feature live music, light refreshments, and the talents of local and regional artists of all ages. It is open to the public, and admission and parking are free. Legacy Commons is located at 930 E. Ave. Q-9, and Palmdale Playhouse is located at 38334 10th St. East.

The exhibit is the culmination of the Generations juried art competition held earlier in the year. Over 100 art pieces were submitted for consideration and will be on exhibit. First, second, third, and honorable mention place prizes will be awarded in four age categories: 12 and younger, 13 through 17 years, 18 through 54, and 55 years and older.

The winners will be announced at the Playhouse at 7:30 p.m on Aug. 26, and first, second, and third-placed works will be featured in a 2023 Generations Juried Art Exhibit commemorative calendar.

Generations was established to encourage and inspire artists through multiple generations, bringing together the next generation of artists with the existing artists in the community. For information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

