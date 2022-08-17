Woman wounded in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER – A woman was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after she was shot in Lancaster, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 12:16 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, on the 300 block of West Lancaster Boulevard, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s information Bureau.

Responding deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station learned that the victim was in bed with her boyfriend when she heard gunshots outside her window, Koerner told City News Service. One of the bullets struck the victim in the shoulder, Koerner said.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department took her to a hospital where she was in stable condition.

“We don’t know if the victim was a target of the shooter or if it was a stray bullet,” Koerner said.

The victim’s name was not released, and no further information on the incident was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

