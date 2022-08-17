Brush fire blackens 50 acres in Castaic

CASTAIC – A brush fire scorched 50 acres in Castaic Wednesday, and crews were working to fully extinguish the blaze.

The fire was reported about 5:50 p.m. to be burning in about three acres of brush near the northbound side of the Golden State (5) Freeway, south of Lake Hughes Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control Center in the area and several other structures were initially threatened by the flames, but ground and air crews managed to prevent damage as the fire grew more than 40 acres by about 6:50 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported about just before 7:20 p.m. that progress of the fire had been stopped, and Cal Fire reported the fire had burned 50 acres.

Firefighters in the area were set to remain on the scene throughout the night to douse remaining hot spots. Containment of the fire was at 0% as of 7:50 p.m, according to Cal Fire.

**UPDATE**

The #QuailFire is now at 50 acres. Aircraft and ground crews are still battling to slow the fires progress. pic.twitter.com/udIXipblVy — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) August 18, 2022

