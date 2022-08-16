LA County recruiting eligible youth for paid internship program

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has created a program that will pay the salaries for eligible interns, age 17 to 24, as they work for businesses or nonprofit organizations in certain fields.
The Youth@Work Elevate program will provide 500 of LA County’s foster youth, individuals experiencing homelessness, LGBTQ+, and justice impacted youth, ages 17-24, with 400 hours of personal enrichment training, paid mentoring and work experience with high-growth and emerging sector employers, including hospitality, trade and logistics, advance manufacturing, IT, and health care, while earning $16.04 an hour.
The first cohort of Youth@Work Elevate will launch on Sept. 26, 2022.
Interested youth can submit their interest form by visiting www.bit.ly/YouthElevate.
Eligibility criteria:
- LA County Resident
- Ages 17-24
- Right to Work
- Unemployed, seeking employment
- Selective Service registration required for males 18+
- One of the following targeted demographics:
- Current or Former foster youth.
- Identifies as LGBTQ+
- Current or previous experience with homelessness
- Justice impacted youth, including direct involvement with the justice system or children of parents with justice system involvement.
Los Angeles County is also recruiting employers from high-growth sectors with a commitment to evaluate participants for hire after completion of program. Businesses interested in participating as a worksite can visit bit.ly/ElevateOurYouth to learn more and apply to become a host employer.
Targeted sectors include:
- Healthcare
- Infrastructure
- Trade and logistics
- E-commerce
- Transportation and warehousing
- Advanced manufacturing
- Entertainment and creative arts
- Informational technology
- Hospitality
Anyone with questions regarding the county’s new Youth@Work Elevate program is encouraged to email elevateyouth@opportunity.lacounty.gov.
[Information via the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity.]
