LA County recruiting eligible youth for paid internship program

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has created a program that will pay the salaries for eligible interns, age 17 to 24, as they work for businesses or nonprofit organizations in certain fields.

The Youth@Work Elevate program will provide 500 of LA County’s foster youth, individuals experiencing homelessness, LGBTQ+, and justice impacted youth, ages 17-24, with 400 hours of personal enrichment training, paid mentoring and work experience with high-growth and emerging sector employers, including hospitality, trade and logistics, advance manufacturing, IT, and health care, while earning $16.04 an hour.

The first cohort of Youth@Work Elevate will launch on Sept. 26, 2022.

Interested youth can submit their interest form by visiting www.bit.ly/YouthElevate.

Eligibility criteria:

LA County Resident

Ages 17-24

Right to Work

Unemployed, seeking employment

Selective Service registration required for males 18+

One of the following targeted demographics: Current or Former foster youth. Identifies as LGBTQ+ Current or previous experience with homelessness Justice impacted youth, including direct involvement with the justice system or children of parents with justice system involvement.



Los Angeles County is also recruiting employers from high-growth sectors with a commitment to evaluate participants for hire after completion of program. Businesses interested in participating as a worksite can visit bit.ly/ElevateOurYouth to learn more and apply to become a host employer.

Targeted sectors include:

Healthcare

Infrastructure

Trade and logistics

E-commerce

Transportation and warehousing

Advanced manufacturing

Entertainment and creative arts

Informational technology

Hospitality

Anyone with questions regarding the county’s new Youth@Work Elevate program is encouraged to email elevateyouth@opportunity.lacounty.gov.

[Information via the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity.]

–