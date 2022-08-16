LA County recruiting eligible youth for paid internship program

The Antelope Valley Times

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has created a program that will pay the salaries for eligible interns, age 17 to 24, as they work for businesses or nonprofit organizations in certain fields.

The Youth@Work Elevate program will provide 500 of LA County’s foster youth, individuals experiencing homelessness, LGBTQ+, and justice impacted youth, ages 17-24, with 400 hours of personal enrichment training, paid mentoring and work experience with high-growth and emerging sector employers, including hospitality, trade and logistics, advance manufacturing, IT, and health care, while earning $16.04 an hour.

The first cohort of Youth@Work Elevate will launch on Sept. 26, 2022.

Interested youth can submit their interest form by visiting www.bit.ly/YouthElevate.

Eligibility criteria:

  • LA County Resident
  • Ages 17-24
  • Right to Work
  • Unemployed, seeking employment
  • Selective Service registration required for males 18+
  • One of the following targeted demographics:
    • Current or Former foster youth.
    • Identifies as LGBTQ+
    • Current or previous experience with homelessness
    • Justice impacted youth, including direct involvement with the justice system or children of parents with justice system involvement.

Los Angeles County is also recruiting employers from high-growth sectors with a commitment to evaluate participants for hire after completion of program. Businesses interested in participating as a worksite can visit bit.ly/ElevateOurYouth to learn more and apply to become a host employer.

Targeted sectors include:

  • Healthcare
  • Infrastructure
  • Trade and logistics
  • E-commerce
  • Transportation and warehousing
  • Advanced manufacturing
  • Entertainment and creative arts
  • Informational technology
  • Hospitality

Anyone with questions regarding the county’s new Youth@Work Elevate program is encouraged to email elevateyouth@opportunity.lacounty.gov.

[Information via the  Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity.]

 

