AVTA awarded $4.8 million from Transit Intercity Rail Capital Program

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority was awarded $4.8 million from the Transit Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP), a state transportation grant program partially funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB1).

“We are very pleased with the success our agency and our CFO Judy Vaccaro-Fry [have] had with successful proposals to the TIRCP,” said AVTA Chairman of the Board Marvin Crist. ”Congratulations on your fifth grant out of five rounds!”

According to California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA), the fifth cycle of TIRCP grants kicks off a period of historic investment to improve and expand public transportation throughout California while positioning the state to strongly compete for significant new federal funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Judy Vaccaro-Fry, AVTA’s CFO, presented a legislative update at July’s AVTA board meeting that included the announcement of the $4.8 million in funding for their request, entitled “Sweet Home Antelope Valley, Where the Skies are so Blue.”

“AVTA is one of the few agencies to win a grant from all five rounds of TIRCP,” Vaccaro-Fry said. “We are thrilled and excited for the projects this funding makes possible.”

AVTA will receive funding for six electric Microtransit vehicles and is planning to use the funds on a portion of a new solar charging facility that will power their all-electric battery powered, zero-emission bus fleet.

Antelope Valley Schools Transportation Agency, who participated in this grant proposal jointly with AVTA, will also receive funding for six electric school buses and will charge their electric fleet at this neighboring AVTA facility.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]

–