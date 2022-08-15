Kern County woman reported missing after last being seen in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in the Lancaster area.

Ronnetta Martin, who resides in Kern County, was last seen on Aug. 8 at around 5 p.m., according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. A more precise description of where Martin was last seen was not available.

Martin is Black, 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 105 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap shirt, gray sweatpants and a blue head covering.

Martin may still be in the Lancaster area, or could possibly be in Inglewood, South Los Angeles or Bellflower, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Kern County Sheriff’s Department at 661-861-3110. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

