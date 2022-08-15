Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival application deadline extended

PALMDALE – The deadline has been extended to submit vendor and partner applications for Palmdale’s seventh annual Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival.

The deadline was Aug. 15, but it has been extended to allow participants more time to apply and it will close when capacity is reached, according to organizers. Details and applications can be found at www.KaleidoscopeArtFestival.com. Application fees for Craft and Fresh Made Market vendors are $125.

The Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival will feature local and regional artisans, live music, art displays, live muralists crafting spectacular works, in person painting and craft activities, food, craft beer, wine and more. It’s happening from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard. Admission and parking are free for attendees.

New to Kaleidoscope this year is the Craft Vendor category. Spaces are still available but limited for this juried application process. Crafters offering all handmade or personally designed items will have the opportunity to sell products such as fashion accessories, hand crafted children’s toys, home goods, pottery, macrame, and more. Craft Vendors are provided a space of approximately 8′ x 8′ which includes one six-foot table and two chairs. A 4′ x 6′ display grid is also provided. No power is available.

Culinary, home and beauty artisans can still apply for the Fresh Made Market, designed for cottage industry and farmers market vendors who specialize in handmade candles, home scent products, skin/body care products, baked and canned goods, salsas, pestos, sauces, live plants, dried flower displays, and traditional farmers market products.

For more information about Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, visit www.KaleidoscopeArtFestival.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

