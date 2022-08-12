Suspect arrested in Lancaster in connection with violent Rowland Heights robbery

LANCASTER – A man was arrested in Lancaster Friday morning in connection with the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights in July, authorities announced.

Personnel from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Bureau served warrants in Los Angeles and Lancaster on Friday, Aug. 12, and arrested the man at a residence in the 45000 block of Spearman Avenue in Lancaster, according to a news release by the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The suspect, identified preliminarily only by the name “Demoryie,” is “believed to be responsible for an armed robbery involving two adult victims (male and female),” the news release states.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a man and woman were loading groceries into their car after shopping at the 99 Ranch Market on July 9 when they were approached by two suspects, who attacked them and fled with the man’s $60,000 Rolex.

The crime occurred in a prosperous, majority-Asian section of the east San Gabriel Valley, and a video of the violent attack and its aftermath quickly spread through the local Chinese community, The Times reported.

Shortly after the crime, sheriff’s Capt. Steven Tousey, told The Times that the victims — a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s — suffered minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.

Anyone with information or questions related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Sergeant Mileski at 562-946-7010. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.