More live concert performances announced for AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival

LANCASTER – Grammy award-winning rock band Train and three beloved Hispanic bands have joined the live concert lineup for the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival, taking place Sept. 23 to Oct. 2.

Train will take the stage on opening night, Friday, Sept. 23. The multi-platinum rockers from San Francisco are known for straddling the line between alternative rock and adult contemporary rock, with chart-topping hits such as “Drops of Jupiter,” “Hey, Soul Sister.” and “Drive By.” Train’s “AM Gold” album, released in May, marks the group’s first release of all-new original music in five years. Opening for Train will be Thunderstorm Artis, a finalist in the TV series “The Voice.”

On Sunday, Sept. 25, three popular Latino bands — Banda El Recodo, Banda Los Recoditos, and Las Fenix – will take the stage. Formed in 1938 under the direction of the Lizarraga family, Banda El Recodo’s musical ensemble includes wind instruments, brass, and percussions. Formed in Mazatlán Sinaloa in 1989, Banda Los Recoditos has released 22 albums and have been awarded the Latin Grammy in 2013 and 2018. Five Mexican-American sisters from Texas make up Las Fenix, a self-contained Latin pop and norteño family act that sings and dances while playing instruments.

As announced last month, Grammy award-winning country artist Chris Young will take the stage on Saturday, Sept. 24. Opening for Chris Young is the up-and-coming country husband and wife duo, Kat & Alex.

All concerts start at 7:30 p.m. in the Grandstand Arena at the AV Fair and Event Center, located at 2551 West Avenue H in Lancaster. In-field track seating is limited, so Fair fans are encouraged to purchase concert tickets early. Complete ticket information and Fair details are available at avfair.com.

The 2022 AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival concert series is sponsored by the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors and staff, we are so appreciative of the tremendous generosity of the city of Lancaster, the city of Palmdale, our sponsors, community partners, and hundreds of volunteers, who have once again come together to make this comeback year spectacular,” said Drew Mercy, AV Fair & Event Center Board of Directors President. “We are thrilled to be able to bring high-caliber headliner entertainment, free live music throughout the fairgrounds, a world-class carnival, one-of-a-kind fair food vendors, and so much more to our iconic fair.”

“We have a long history of making lifetime memories that honor our valley’s past and celebrate our future, and our 2022 Antelope Valley Fair “What A Ride!” will continue this tradition,” Mercy added.

[Information via news release from the AV Fair and Event Center.]