Person hit and killed by freight training, interrupting AV Line line Metrolink service

SUN VALLEY – A person was hit and killed by a Union Pacific freight train Wednesday morning in the Sun Valley area, interrupting Metrolink service along the Antelope Valley line for several hours.

Paramedics were sent to the 8200 block of North San Fernando Road shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No injuries were reported on the train, the LAFD reported. Authorities said they were unsure why the person was on the tracks.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification — an age and gender were not immediately released by authorities.

