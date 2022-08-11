Palmdale Regional appoints new CEO

PALMDALE – Palmdale Regional Medical Center has named Nana Deeb as chief executive officer (CEO). A healthcare executive with more than 20 years’ experience, Deeb brings a strong track record of empowering teams, improving quality and delivering service line growth, hospital officials said in a news release.

Deeb comes from San Gabriel Valley Medical-AHMC HealthCare in Southern California, where she served as CEO for the past two years. She provided strategic, operational, and financial oversight of the 273-bed acute care hospital.

Prior to this, Deeb served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Antelope Valley Hospital. Earlier in her career, Deeb was Chief Operating Officer at CommonSpirit Health, in the Los Angeles Metropolitan area.

Deeb received both her Master’s of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration and her Bachelor’s of Science degree in Health Science from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

“I am excited to join the Palmdale Regional family,” Deeb said. “It is with the greatest pride that we lead in our commitment to providing our patients and our community with the most compassionate and uncompromising standards. We are dedicated to continuing our quest to achieve excellence in care.”

[Information via news release from Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

