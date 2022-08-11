AVMC Wellness Expo draws 600+ registrants

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Medical Center recently hosted its first Wellness Expo, in partnership with the Antelope Valley Mall.

More than 600 registrants came out for health information and resources, according to AVMC officials.

The event featured speakers from Antelope Valley Medical Center, City of Hope, and Kaiser Permanente, leading discussions on stroke, skin cancer and COVID/vaccines.

The event also featured interactive demonstrations on zumba, zen therapy and yoga techniques. There also was a health screening area for cholesterol, blood pressure, blood glucose, and hernia screenings, as well as COVID & HPV vaccines.

Participating agencies included the City of Palmdale, City of Hope, Kaiser Permanente, Antelope Valley Chamber of Commerce, High Desert Medical Group, Antelope Valley Outpatient Imaging Center, YMCA, Bartz-Altadonna Community Health Center, Valleywide Dental, Alzheimer’s Association, and Elite Robotic Surgery.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Medical Center.]

