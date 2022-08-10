PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale invites the entire community to celebrate the grand opening of newest park, located at 40437 35th Street West, on the corner of Town Center Drive and 35th St. West. A ribbon cutting ceremony for Rancho Vista Park will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 8:30 a.m.
“I am excited to see this project finally complete,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “It was an empty field for more than 20 years, and I know that the next 20 years will be filled with families making lasting memories in this beautiful inclusive space.”
Located next to Los Angeles County Fire Station #136 and Esperanza Elementary School, the new park features an inclusive playground with slides embedded into the hillside and a meandering walking path with lighting and pet waste stations. The park features plenty of seating, with group picnic areas, seat walls and small group tables adjacent to the playground.
The park was designed with quiet and reflective spaces, including hillside tiered seating for story time and a wellness and meditation garden. Also installed at the park by Girl Scout Elizabeth Lewelling, Troop 7352, is a Lending Library, where books can be borrowed by park visitors. The park has its own parking lot and a restroom. Future amenities will include Cosmo, a large-scale kinetic wind sculpture by artist Roger Heitzman.
The Rancho Vista Park project was approved by the Palmdale City Council in November 2020. Construction was started in spring, 2021. The total cost for this 3.54-acre park was $3,365,055 and was paid for through the City’s Park Development Fund.
11 comments for "Ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Rancho Vista Park on Aug. 16"
Joe says
Need some pétanque courts
Charles R. says
There are a lot of trees in this park…it just takes time for them to grow. A full grown tree super expensive.
Iconoclast says
How about a grand opening on a Saturday, so everyone can attend? 830am? Cause there is no shade and it will be hot as hell?
Kristina says
Jackson (aka http://www.TrickOrTreatKid.com) is very excited for this. At 2 miles away, it will be the closest park. We are awaiting word on Quinnones.
Regarding shade requests, we had asked Mayor Steve about this after experiencing the one near the 14. Two things came up. 1. Vandalism 2. Fire Safety requirements. Something about needing actual sprinklers. I know there’s shade at Annaverde and Lane. Was anyone here involved in the planning?
Plastic Jesus says
Lack of shade renders the park useless for several months out of the year. Since it took the city 20 years to build the park more mature trees and more vegetation would have been nice. It’s going to be several years before it is park-like and very useful. It makes me sad, especially for the children.
Maria says
I agree !!! I was expecting more green !! bigger trees ! For that cost that park was not worth .
ACE says
BUT… WILL IT BE SAFE THERE..?
***
OutdoorLove says
Please return before the opening and stick some poles in the ground and huge shades attached to them … this is ridiculous!! Shade is needed or it’s just money trashed. Thank you, concerned Mom and Resident.
SB says
Shade is need in every park, parking lot, and business setting in the Antelope Valley.
Anonomous says
Agreed!!! Shade is a MUST.
Maria says
Yes no shade thats a waste !! What a way to dump money city of palmdale