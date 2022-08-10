Ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Rancho Vista Park on Aug. 16

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale invites the entire community to celebrate the grand opening of newest park, located at 40437 35th Street West, on the corner of Town Center Drive and 35th St. West. A ribbon cutting ceremony for Rancho Vista Park will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 8:30 a.m.

“I am excited to see this project finally complete,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “It was an empty field for more than 20 years, and I know that the next 20 years will be filled with families making lasting memories in this beautiful inclusive space.”

Located next to Los Angeles County Fire Station #136 and Esperanza Elementary School, the new park features an inclusive playground with slides embedded into the hillside and a meandering walking path with lighting and pet waste stations. The park features plenty of seating, with group picnic areas, seat walls and small group tables adjacent to the playground.

The park was designed with quiet and reflective spaces, including hillside tiered seating for story time and a wellness and meditation garden. Also installed at the park by Girl Scout Elizabeth Lewelling, Troop 7352, is a Lending Library, where books can be borrowed by park visitors. The park has its own parking lot and a restroom. Future amenities will include Cosmo, a large-scale kinetic wind sculpture by artist Roger Heitzman.

The Rancho Vista Park project was approved by the Palmdale City Council in November 2020. Construction was started in spring, 2021. The total cost for this 3.54-acre park was $3,365,055 and was paid for through the City’s Park Development Fund.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]