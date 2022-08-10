Palmdale City Library book sale planned for Aug. 27

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library and The Friends of the Palmdale City Library will co-host a book sale on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Library, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard.

Available for purchase, all at great prices by the bag, will be a large selection of gently used, like-new books in many different genres, including bestsellers, biographies, cookbooks, craft & hobby, history, mystery, self-help, and children’s books. There also will be DVDs, CDs, audio books, and more. All proceeds go to support Palmdale City Library events and programs.

“This by the bag book sale provides bags in three sizes for a cost of $8, $4, or $2,” said Diana Love, Friends of the Palmdale City Library Board President. “Each bag purchased can then be filled with as many books/items that will fit into the bag.”

“The library is very pleased to host and co-sponsor a used book sale, in partnership with our Friends organization,” said Robert Shupe, Palmdale City Library Director. “We look forward to providing this opportunity for our community members to enjoy some great deals on some literary treasurers.”

Book bargains can also be found daily at the Friends bookshelf kiosk in the Library. Friends of the Palmdale City Library is a non-profit organization staffed by community volunteers and dedicated to raising money for the support of the Palmdale City Library. The Friends are always looking for new members and volunteers. For more information, visit www.FriendsofPalmdaleLibrary.org.

Palmdale City Library is open seven days a week — Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

