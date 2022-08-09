Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic crash

LANCASTER – A motorcyclist died Sunday evening after he ran a red light and collided with a vehicle at a Lancaster intersection, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, near the intersection of Avenue J-8 and 25th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a male adult riding a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Avenue J-8. A male adult driving a Toyota was traveling northbound on 25th Street West. The rider of the Yamaha motorcycle failed to stop at a red signal light and collided into the Toyota in the intersection,” the news release states.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was in his 20s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated, but “speed does not appear to be a factor” and the Toyota’s driver “was determined to not be under the influence and was released at the scene,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff ‘s Station at 661-948-8466.