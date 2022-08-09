Man shot to death at Lancaster shopping center ID’d

LANCASTER – The man found shot to death Sunday night in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center has been publicly identified.

He was 46-year-old Gabriel Frias, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

The shooting was reported around 11:12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the 1100 block of West Avenue K, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Lancaster Station deputies responded… regarding a gunshot victim call for service. Upon arriving, deputies discovered the victim laying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound,” the LASD news release states.

Frias was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s officials have not released any further information about Frias and what led to the shooting. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

