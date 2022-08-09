Circus Vargas returns to Palmdale Aug. 19 with a new production

PALMDALE – The Circus Vargas extravaganza returns to Palmdale next week, with the big top erected outside the Antelope Valley Mall from Friday, Aug. 19, to Monday, Sept. 5.

The new 2022 production, dubbed The Circus Vargas Express, is meant to depict the brotherhood of sorts that circus people have. The storyline follows an international cast of characters who board the Circus Vargas Express train to travel the country, bringing their special circus talents to entertain the masses.

“Follow this global array of performers who, despite cultural and language differences, manage to come together to create the most exciting and entertaining extravaganza imaginable. Working together, they will discover that regardless of their many differences they, in fact, all share the same goal, which is to bring happiness to children of all ages,” organizers said in a news release.

Organizers said Circus Vargas is proud of its diversity and celebrates it with the new 2022 production.

“We are like our own mini United-Nations here,” said Katya Quiroga, co-owner and CEO. “Everyone will get a taste of the different countries represented and enjoy two hours of thrills and excitement. Like only Circus Vargas can bring.”

The animal-free production will feature worldclass performers, aerialists, acrobats, comedic characters, and more.

It opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, outside the Antelope Valley Mall, located at 1233 Rancho Vista Blvd. in Palmdale.

Tickets range in price from $19 for the Back Arena to $75 for the VIP Experience. For more information on ticket prices and a complete schedule of performance dates and times in Palmdale, visit www.circusvargas.com, call 877-GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861) or visit the box office outside the mall.

[Information via news release from Circus Vargas.]

–