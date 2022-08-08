Woman shot in face by man who took her child [UPDATED]

PALMDALE – A Palmdale woman was shot in the face Sunday night by a man who kidnapped her daughter, but the suspect was quickly arrested, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 10:27 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, near 11th Street East and Avenue R, said Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The man entered the woman’s residence and shot her in the face before taking the child and leaving, Kim said. The woman did not know her assailant. Sheriff’s deputies quickly began searching for the suspect and located him nearby, the lieutenant said. They arrested him and recovered the child.

The child’s exact age was not available but Kim estimated she was about 10 years old. The woman was taken by paramedics to a hospital where she had stable vital signs, he said.

UPDATE: The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station released more information on the incident. Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials tweeted:

…August 7th 2022, at approximately 10:35 P.M., deputies responded to an emergent call in the area of 11th Street East and Avenue R, in the city of Palmdale, regarding a person with a gun call. Deputies arrived at the location and observed the suspect in front of an apartment building near the 1100 block of East Avenue R. The suspect was holding a firearm to the head of a child. Deputies ordered the suspect to drop the firearm and he complied. Deputies detained the suspect and as a result of their investigation learned the following had occurred: Victim 1 was entering her apartment when the suspect confronted her at the front door and asked to enter because someone was chasing him. Victim 1 refused and the suspect forced himself inside the residence. The suspect attempted to assault Victim 1 with a hammer. Victim 1 ran to her bedroom where she retrieved a handgun in an effort to protect herself. The suspect overpowered Victim 1 and took her firearm away from her. The suspect shot Victim 1 in the face causing severe injuries to her. Victim 1 pled for her life and the suspect turned his attention to a child in the residence (Victim 2). The suspect grabbed Victim 2 and abducted her. Victim 2’s father (Victim 3) gave chase to the suspect and the suspect pointed the firearm at him. Shortly thereafter deputies arrived and detained the suspect. The suspect is currently in custody and was a stranger to the victims. A search warrant was authored and LASD crime lab responded. Victim 1 was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

