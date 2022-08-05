New child care funding available to local families

PALMDALE – Between the rising costs of groceries, gas, and rent, many families have little to no money left over to pay for child care, which is now more expensive than in-state college tuition in California. But many local families may not know that Child Care Resource Center, can help them pay for the cost of child care during the hours they need it.

Alternative Payments are utilized by resource and referral agencies like Child Care Resource Center, which has been helping families in the Antelope Valley and San Fernando Valley access affordable, reliable child care for over 45 years. Through the program, income eligible families can receive subsidized child care that meets their needs.

Though eligibility depends on several factors, a family of three with a household income under $82,102 generally meets the income requirement for assistance. Similarly, a family of four earning up to $95,289 is eligible. And due to legislation signed last year, fees for enrolled families are being waived through 2023.

Alternative Payments support families working non-traditional hours and weekends, those seeking employment, parents enrolled in school, and families who need part-day care from time to time. The application is simple and takes about three minutes to complete. Families need only estimate on the application their income, which will be verified using pay stubs during the next step. Once a family is deemed eligible, they remain eligible for a full year, regardless of whether their financial situation changes.

For many families, this program is life changing.

According to one mother of four using the subsidized child care, Alternative Payments provide stability. “I can now pay my rent on time and pay day care on time rather than adding up late fees because I had to pay daycare first, otherwise everything else falls apart,” said Sandra T. “If I didn’t have daycare, I couldn’t do my job, then I couldn’t afford my rent, then me and my kids would be homeless.”

New funding enables about 25,000 families to apply for assistance with the expense of child care. Those on the wait list have already been processed and addressed, so there is a capacity for 25,000 new southern California families who may not know help is available to them.

State data shows just one out of every nine eligible children in 2019 were actually enrolled in full-time subsidized care programs. Anyone interested in learning more or getting started should contact CCRC by phone 866-674-5437 or visit their website [https://www.ccrcca.org/apply/] to complete the application.

[Information via news release from Child Care Resource Center.]

