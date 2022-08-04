Lancaster man arrested in attack on woman in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD – A Lancaster man was arrested in connection with the brutal attack of a woman in Hollywood last week that was captured on cell phone video and widely distributed on social media, authorities said.

Dammion Jamarr Adkins, 33, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, and booked on suspicion of felony battery with serious bodily injury, according to a news release by the Los Angeles Police Department and the LASD inmate system. He is being held without bail.

The crime occurred around 2:15 a.m. Friday, July 29, in the 1700 block of North Las Palmas Avenue, according to the VIPD news release.

“Officers’ investigation revealed that a female victim was knocked unconscious, then kicked in the head by the suspect,” the VIPD news release states. “The incident was captured on cell phone video and received significant news and social media attention.”

In a social media post, the victim said she was leaving a parking structure with her friends when they were attacked. The victim stated: “Not only was socked multiples[sic] WHILE BEING UNCONSCIOUS, the man in the white t-shirt continued to kick my face in. Not only after being knocked unconscious, these RANDOM grown men were threatening to run my body over while I was laying on the floor bleeding out. My belonging [sic] were also stolen.”

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call LAPD detectives at 213-972-2967; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.