You’re Invited: Palmdale celebrates 60th birthday at ‘Music in the Parks’ on Aug. 25

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is inviting the entire community to celebrate its 60th birthday at the Aug. 25 ‘Music in the Parks’ event, which will feature music, special treats, activities, photo opportunities, giveaways while supplies last, a birthday cake and the singing of “Happy Birthday.”

Festivities will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th Street East. It will be the final ‘Music in the Parks’ event for the season. The celebration begins with the singing of “Happy Birthday” at 5 p.m., followed by a cake cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

“We have so much to celebrate for Palmdale’s 60th Birthday, and I hope our entire community will join us,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “We will have some special commemorative items, so you can show your Palmdale pride.”

Classic rock entertainment will be provided by Midnite Crisis, performing after the cake cutting ceremony. The event concludes at 7:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the community. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from food trucks. Attendees may bring their own food, blankets, and lawn chairs. No alcohol is allowed in the park.

The city of Palmdale was incorporated on Aug. 24, 1962. At that time, the city was only two square miles with a population of approximately 7,100. Today, Palmdale is home to more than 169,450 people.

For more information on Palmdale’s 60th birthday celebration, call 661-267-5115.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–