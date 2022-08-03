U.S. News & World Report names Palmdale Regional Medical Center a high performing hospital for kidney failure, heart failure and COPD

PALMDALE – U.S. News & World Report has named Palmdale Regional Medical Center as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for kidney failure, heart failure and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease). This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.

“We couldn’t be more proud of this recognition from U.S. News & World Report,” said Brad Neet, Group Vice President, Southern California Region, Universal Health Services and Interim Chief Executive Officer at Palmdale Regional. “Through hard work, dedication and excellent patient care, our team members and medical staff have demonstrated, once again, their successful achievements in the challenging field of medicine.”

For the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Fewer than half of all hospitals received any High Performing rating, and only four earned this rating in all procedures and conditions. State and metro area rankings reflect the highest performing hospitals in the area across multiple areas of care.

“When patients are considering their options for care, the Best Hospitals ratings are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in the kind of care they may need,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “A hospital that’s earned a High Performing rating in a service may be a good option for patients in need of that service and their medical professionals to consider.”

The U.S. News Procedures & Conditions methodology is based on objective measures of quality such as survival rates, patient experience, and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home.

For more information, visit https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings.

[Information via news release from Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

