Palmdale’s Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival seeking vendors and partners

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Parks and Recreation Department is accepting vendor and partner applications for the seventh annual Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, coming to the Palmdale Amphitheater on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The event will feature diverse artful experiences, including local and regional artisans, live musical entertainment, art displays, live muralists crafting spectacular works, in person painting and craft activities, food, craft beer, wine and more. Admission and parking are free for attendees.

Local artists, crafters, hobbyists, or student groups looking to display or sell items are encouraged to apply at www.KaleidoscopeArtFestival.com. The deadline to apply is August 15.

Professional artists will have the opportunity to display, demonstrate, and sell their works, and to host in-booth painting demonstrations. Students, novices, or hobbyists may be selected to display in the ArtLight Exhibit, a category open to groups, classes, schools, art instructors, and individuals.

Culinary, home and beauty artisans may apply for the Fresh Made Market, designed for cottage industry and farmers market vendors who specialize in handmade candles, home scent products, skin/body care products, baked and canned goods, salsas, pestos, sauces, and traditional farmers market products.

Crafters offering handmade or personally designed items will have the opportunity to sell products, such as fashion accessories, hand crafted children’s toys, home goods, pottery, macrame, and more. Local visual and performing art studios and schools are encouraged to provide studio or school information, display their participants’ works, or offer a demonstration.

For more information about the Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, visit www.KaleidoscopeArtFestival.com. Kaleidoscope is sponsored by Antelope Valley Medical Center, WM, Snow Orthodontics, ValleyWide Dental, American Medical Response, Ventura Graphix, Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District, Options for Youth, and Visit Palmdale.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–