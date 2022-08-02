Residents invited to help develop Palmdale’s Sustainable Transportation Plan, workshops scheduled

PALMDALE –Residents, visitors, and commuters are invited to participate in developing Palmdale’s Sustainable Transportation Plan (STP), with core goals of improving traffic safety and reducing greenhouse gas emissions through roadway improvements, amenities, and features that make non-vehicular modes of travel safer and more enjoyable.

As part of the project, city officials are hosting workshops and listening session to engage with people who live, work, and spend time in Palmdale to identify places where sustainable transportation improvements can be implemented. All workshops and listening sessions will present the same content.

Upcoming workshops

An in-person workshop will take place Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the Marie Kerr Recreation Center, located at 2723-A West Rancho Vista Boulevard.

Another in-person workshop will take place Thursday, Aug. 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway.

For residents who cannot attend either of these workshops, there is a virtual workshop available on Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. To sign up for the virtual session, visit www.PalmdaleSTP.com.

Sustainable transportation refers to transportation that contributes to reduced greenhouse gas emissions. These modes of transportation are affordable and either low-emission, energy-efficient, or electric. Some examples of sustainable transportation projects include: first/last mile projects for connectivity; safe routes to schools and parks; protected bike lanes; complete sidewalks with streetscape; accessible and welcoming transit hubs; more visible signs and signals; traffic calming measures; designated carpool loading areas; and, bike share programs/stations.

For more information, visit the project website at www.PalmdaleSTP.com, or contact City Traffic Engineer Jay Nelson at 661-267-5320 or jnelson@cityofpalmdale.org..

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–