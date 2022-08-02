Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic crash

LANCASTER – A motorcyclist died at the hospital after his bike collided with a vehicle that failed to yield at a stop sign in Lancaster Monday night, authorities said.

The fatal crash happened around 10:38 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, near the intersection of Avenue J and 65th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The motorcyclist was riding a Harley Davidson westbound on Avenue J and the vehicle, a Honda, was traveling northbound on 65th Street West, according to the news release.

“The driver of the Honda failed to yield from a two-way stop sign, causing the rider of the Harley Davidson motorcycle to collide into the Honda in the intersection. The rider of the Harley Davidson Motorcycle was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead by medical staff,” the news release states.

The motorcyclist’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a man in his 50s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Sheriff’s officials did not release the identity of the Honda’s driver, and it was unclear if anyone in the Honda sustained any injuries.

The collision remains under investigation, and it is unknown at this time if speed, alcohol or drugs played a role, sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

