DPSS launches campaign to encourage residents to apply for benefits

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its August “Essential Services Month” campaign to inform all county residents about its benefit programs and encourage anyone in need to apply.

“We offer several ways to apply for benefits. You can go online to the BenefitsCal enrollment site at https://dpss.lacounty.gov/, or call our Customer Service Center at 866-613-3177. You can also visit our offices to get assistance,” said DPSS Acting Director Jackie Contreras.

DPSS offers healthcare, nutrition assistance, and cash programs for individuals and families with minor children, and in-home care for residents who are blind, or disabled or 65 or older, so they can remain safely in their own home. The Essential Services Month campaign will showcase the Department’s “What is?” video series to explain each program and how to apply.

The campaign will also encourage customers and residents to connect with DPSS through its public website, follow its social media, and subscribe to its Essential DPSS weekly newsletter. All these communication platforms include timely information about community resources and assistance events, including job opportunities and job fairs, food giveaways, discounted utility and internet services, and Toy Loan Libraries open for youth coordinated by DPSS Toy Loan and Volunteer Services.

During Essential Services Month, DPSS will also showcase time-limited benefits, including the 2022 Advance Child Tax Credit Program for families available through November 2022.

“As one of Los Angeles County’s essential services departments, DPSS has so much to offer our community,” Contreras says. “Please reach out, we are here to help.”

For more informatio, contact DPSS as 866-613-3777 or visit https://dpss.lacounty.gov/.

[Information via news release from Los Angeles County.]

