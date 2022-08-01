One driver arrested for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint

PALMDALE – One motorist was arrested for driving under the influence and more than a dozen other motorists were arrested for license violations at a DUI checkpoint in Palmdale this past weekend, authorities announced.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday, July 29, to 2 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Avenue S and 40th Street East, according to a news release from Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

1152 vehicles were contacted.

Three motorists were cited for driving on a suspended license.

13 people were cited for driving without a license.

One person was cited for a misdemeanor warrant.

One motorist was arrested for driving under the influence.

Four vehicles were impounded/stored.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–