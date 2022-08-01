Fireworks celebration, The Platinum Groove to perform at Palmdale Amphitheater

PALMDALE – The cities of Palmdale and Lancaster will mark the unofficial end of summer with a Fireworks Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard.

Gates open at 4 p.m., and the festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with a live concert by The Platinum Groove, performing a medley of rock, soul, pop, dance, and oldies hits. Following the performance will be a fireworks show choreographed to a wide variety of music designed to appease all music lovers and ages.

Admission is $5 for attendees ages 13 and up, with free admission tickets available for children 12 and under. Children must be accompanied by an adult/guardian. Tickets are available now at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com.

Parking is free, but on-site parking will be extremely limited. Due to the expected sell-out attendance, carpooling and alternate forms of transportation are encouraged. Additional parking will be available at The Highlands Christian Fellowship, 39625 20th St. W, and Highland High School, 39055 25th St. W. Both locations are an approximate 20-minute walk to the park.

Food and beverage concessions will be available on-site. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or low back chairs to sit on. No outside food, coolers, fireworks, alcohol, pets or canopies are allowed. Guests are encouraged to bring factory sealed bottled water. The Palmdale Amphitheater is a cash free facility, only Visa, MasterCard, and Discover are accepted.

The Palmdale Amphitheater event is sponsored by Antelope Valley Medical Center, WM, Snow Orthodontics, Valleywide Dental, American Medical Response, Ventura Graphix, Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District, IBEW/NECA and Visit Palmdale.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–