Anthony Marrone begins service as LA County acting fire chief

Anthony Marrone began duties on Monday, Aug. 1, as the Acting Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief, following the retirement of Daryl L. Osby as the agency’s top leader.

“During this transition phase, I thank the Board of Supervisors for selecting me and entrusting me to continue our department’s mission of protecting lives, the environment and property,” Marrone said.

Marrone, a 36-year veteran, previously served as the department’s acting chief during Osby’s leave of absence in 2021.

The county fire department operates out of 177 fire stations, with more than 5,000 emergency responders and business professionals operating within an annual budget of $1.4 billion.

Also, the fire department provides ocean lifeguard, 9-1-1 dispatch, health hazardous materials, and forestry services throughout the county.

It’s one of the largest fire departments in the world, providing traditional and non-traditional fire and life safety services to more than 4 million residents and communities in 60 cities and 122 unincorporated areas within its 2,311-square-mile service area.

–