Palmdale to consider resolution to not enforce mask mandates

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Council will consider a resolution to not enforce future Los Angeles County mask mandates at the Wed., Aug. 3, council meeting. Under the resolution, future public health orders that would require indoor masking will not be enforced by city staff. [View it here.]

The city of Palmdale falls under the jurisdiction of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) and would be included in any new health order issued, but may or may not choose to utilize staff resources to enforce it.

“We believe our residents should have the right to choose whether or not to wear masks,” said Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “We favor allowing our residents to decide for themselves based on their individual medical risk assessments.”

Recently, LACDPH announced that the number of COVID cases and the number of COVID related hospitalizations had pushed the county into the “high” level.

On Thursday, July 28 LACDPH announced COVID levels had stabilized, and they are holding off on renewing the indoor mask mandate. The LACDPH would be responsible for enforcement of any new order.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

