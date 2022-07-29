In an effort to help pet owners during these difficult economic times, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is initiating an animal licensing amnesty period.

From Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, DACC and 18 partner cities, including Palmdale, will waive late fees for residents renewing or buying a new license for their dog or cat. The move is aimed at helping pet owners who may have put off paying for their required annual pet licenses and incurred late fees.

Residents can to check to see if their pet’s license is current by accessing their pet’s records on the DACC website at https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/. They can also call the department’s licensing division at 562-345-0400 to inquire or email licensing@animalcare.lacounty.gov.

All unincorporated Los Angeles County areas are participating in the animal licensing amnesty period. The 18 participating cities are:

Agoura Hills

Artesia

Azusa

Bell

Hawaiian Gardens

Hidden Hills

Inglewood

Irwindale

La Habra Heights

Maywood

Monterey Park

Palmdale

Rancho Palos Verdes

Rolling Hills Estates

San Fernando

Santa Clarita

West Covina

West Hollywood

[Information via news release from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.]