LA County Fire announces postponement of chief’s retirement ceremony

The Los Angeles County Fire Department Thursday announced a retirement celebration and ceremony in honor of Chief Daryl L. Osby will be postponed indefinitely, though he is still set to retire by the end of the week.

The ceremony was originally set to occur at LACoFD Headquarters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and would have included Osby — the fire department’s first Black Fire Chief — ceremoniously hanging his turnout coat and helmet on the Wall of Honor, in front of his family, friends and peers for his 38 years in firefighting.

The department would not immediately provide the reason for the ceremony’s postponement, but confirmed that Osby will still be stepping down from his position on Saturday. He will be succeeded by Deputy Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone.

“I am truly grateful for the amazing 38 years I have spent protecting the lives, property and environment of the residents of Los Angeles County, especially the last 11, in which I had the honor of serving as Fire Chief of the premier fire department in the nation, if not the world,” Osby said.

Osby was initially appointed to head the department by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in February 2011.

“Day after day, we answered the call of those experiencing the worst day of their lives, whether they were in need of a lifesaving rescue, medical treatment or just a helping hand,” Osby said. “It is that unwavering commitment that inspired me to come in to work every day and makes it so difficult to say goodbye,” Osby said. “It was truly an honor to be your fire chief.”

