13-year-old boy killed in single-vehicle crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 13-year-old boy died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in the Lancaster area, and two other people were injured, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 11:55 a.m. Thursday, July 28, in the area of state Route 138 and 300th Street West, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP reported that the vehicle — a gray Ford F-250 occupied by a driver and two children — drove off the roadway into the dirt, crashed in the area and rolled over several times before landing on its roof, ejecting both of the juvenile passengers.

The 13-year-old boy lost consciousness before CHP units arrived and a bystander began performing CPR on the child. Los Angeles County Fire Department units were called to the scene, and pronounced the boy dead. His name was not released pending next of kin notification.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, and the 11-year-old boy who was the second passenger in the pickup also suffered moderate to major injuries in the collision and were airlifted to a hospital, according to KTLA and the CHP.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, prompting authorities to close the eastbound lanes of SR-138 for an unknown duration. The CHP reported no arrests were made in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

