Fire damages Palmdale residence, no injuries reported

PALMDALE – A fire damaged a Palmdale residence early Wednesday morning, but no one was hurt, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, on the 38000 block of Fourth Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Responding firefighters extinguished the flames in about 40 minutes, the fire department reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no further information on the incident was immediately available Wednesday afternoon.

According to a witness at the scene, the building’s wood roof tiles were ignited by someone using fireworks in the area. This information was not confirmed by the fire department.

–