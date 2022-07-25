Man shot to death while driving in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man in his 40s was fatally shot Saturday morning while driving in Lancaster, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, near the intersection of 20th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard, according a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Investigators learned witnesses traveling south on 20th Street West, observed the victim driving, heard gunshots, and saw the victim’s driver side window shatter,” the news release states.

“The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his torso and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” the news release states.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was in his 40s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

There was no description of the suspect or their vehicle and no weapon was recovered, sheriff’s officials said.

“It is unknown if this incident is gang related,” the news release states.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 (TIPS).

