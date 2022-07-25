LANCASTER – A man in his 40s was fatally shot Saturday morning while driving in Lancaster, authorities said.
The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, near the intersection of 20th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard, according a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“Investigators learned witnesses traveling south on 20th Street West, observed the victim driving, heard gunshots, and saw the victim’s driver side window shatter,” the news release states.
“The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his torso and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” the news release states.
The victim’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was in his 40s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
There was no description of the suspect or their vehicle and no weapon was recovered, sheriff’s officials said.
“It is unknown if this incident is gang related,” the news release states.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 (TIPS).
–
7 comments for "Man shot to death while driving in Lancaster"
ACE says
– STAY OUT OF LANCASTER FOLKS..! –
IT ISN’T SAFE THERE…
***
LANCASTER WATER IS ICKY TOO…
DON’T DRINK IT…
DARREN PARKER DRANK IT…
BEWARE OF LANCASTER..!
***
Ali says
We are short handed out here. But yhea…cameras everywhere….
Hard Candy says
This should be an easy case for the police….THERE’S 880,000, YES EIGHT HUNDRED & EIGHTY THOUSAND CAMERA INSTALLED ON EVERY LIGHT POLE, TRAFFIC LIGHT, SIGNAL, ETC. Lancaster has so many cameras running 24/7. If they even try to say that those cameras weren’t working, that would be ridiculous….there’s several more to look at. They can’t all be ‘not working’…. I mean why install all those street cameras if they don’t even work? Not to mention all the RING cameras/security cameras owned by residents nearby. C’mon now, what’s really going on here…?? Why were other cops from different cities called in??
Tim Scott says
Working does not mean there is recorded footage being kept. Traffic light cameras are real time feeds to the control circuitry of the lights, but there is no server farm the size of a small planet storing the terrabytes of data they would produce every second. There are a lot of cameras recording, but traffic cams aren’t them.
???? says
You realize those cameras don’t record anything right. Just used to change traffic signals
LEO’s sister says
What are you trying to imply?
Jayy says
Ring cameras don’t capture everything. Motion activated. And it never gets the important stuff. The killing on beech last week. There’s camera at almost every house there and nothing was captured but the aftermath was.