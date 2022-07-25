Man on motorized scooter killed in traffic collision in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man riding a motorized scooter died Sunday night after his scooter collided with a vehicle in Lancaster, authorities said.

The crash happened around 9:06 p.m. Sunday, July 24, near the intersection of Avenue H-8 and 30th Street East, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The man on the motorized scooter was riding northbound on 30th Street East when the scooter crashed into a Toyota that was turning southbound onto 30th Street East from westbound Avenue H-8, according to the news release.

“The male adult riding the motorized scooter was ejected from the scooter and later pronounced dead at Antelope Valley Hospital,” the news release states. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was in his 40s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

“It is unknown if speed is a factor in the collision. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the traffic investigators at Lancaster Sheriff Station at 661-948-8466.

