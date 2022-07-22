Man wounded in shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man told deputies he was shot while walking on a sidewalk early Friday morning in Lancaster.

The victim walked into the Lancaster Sheriff’ Station at approximately 2:40 a.m. Friday, July 22, and said he had been shot in front of a tattoo shop in the 300 block of West Lancaster Boulevard, Deputy Veronica Fathom told City News Service.

The victim, who in addition to the gunshot wound to his upper torso appeared to be bleeding from his face, was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

Sheriff’s officials said there was no suspect description.

No further information on the incident was immediately available Friday afternoon.

