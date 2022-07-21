Wilk recognizes local business as Senate District 21 July’s “Small Business of the Month “

Senator Scott Wilk recognized Rocio Montagner, who is a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones Investments in Palmdale, as the 21st Senate District Small Business of the Month for July.

“Any conversation about financial security in the Antelope Valley should include Rocio Montagner,” Wilk said. “Rocio is a savvy businesswoman, an effective community leader, and a familiar face at many of the events hosted by the Palmdale, Lancaster, and Antelope Valley Hispanic Chambers of Commerce.

“Moreover, she displays a vision to better the world around her through her support of Soroptimist International, an organization that supports education for women and girls, and The Painted Turtle, a camp for kids with serious medical conditions,” Wilk added.

Montagner has worked at Edward Jones Investments since 2014, and has more than 25 years under her belt in banking and financial services. Edward Jones Investments, with thousands of offices and advisors across the nation, strives to bring a personal approach to financial advising. With her deep connection to the Antelope Valley, Rocio brings a local perspective that serves her neighbors and clients well.

“Thank you, Senator Wilk, for this amazing recognition as I am a believer that it’s important to invest your time to understand what you are working toward before you invest your money. Pepe Eads, my Branch Office Administrator, and I are both dedicated in providing families with the highest level of service possible,” Montagner said. “We love and support our community and want to be a resource to help provide the answers to your questions and help you make financially sound decisions.”

“In our uncertain economic environment, with rising inflation and market scares, families have Rocio – someone who is knowledgeable and trustworthy,” Wilk said. “Her approach brings peace of mind and financial security to many Antelope Valley residents. Keep up the great work!”

[Information via news release from the office of Senator Scott Wilk.]

