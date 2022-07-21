Man arrested after two-hour search in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man is in police custody Thursday in Palmdale after a two-hour search in an apartment complex.

Police arrested the suspect just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday, July 21, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.

According to reports from the scene, deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded just before midnight on Wednesday to an apartment complex at 933 East Avenue Q-4 regarding a shots fired call.

A perimeter was created as deputies searched for the suspect for more than two hours before he was eventually found and taken into custody.

Some of the complex’s residents were evacuated during the search. No further information on this incident was immediately available late Thursday morning.

