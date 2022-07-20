Three injured in Palmdale crash

PALMDALE – Three people were hospitalized Tuesday night following a fiery two-vehicle crash in Palmdale, authorities said.

Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, to a collision at Avenue S, where they found the wreckage of a white Toyota Camry on the south side of avenue and a heavily damaged Infinity Q-50 on the sidewalk, the station watch commander told City News Service.

One of the vehicles struck a tree, setting it on fire. At least three people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and sheriff’s officials have released no further information on the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact traffic detectives at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400.

–